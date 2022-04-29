CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Dunkin’ has awarded a local North Country agency a match donation.

On April 28, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation and the local Dunkin’ franchisee network donated $2,840 to the Renewal House of St. Lawrence County.

The Renewal House of St. Lawrence County is a domestic violence and sexual assault agency that provides a variety of services for victims and survivors. This includes 24-hour crisis intervention, peer-to-peer counseling and personal and legal advocacy.

Dunkin’s donation stems from numerous charitable campaigns that donated 20% of all sales to Renewal House during the franchise’s grand reopening ceremony in Canton in early February. This raised $1,420 and was matched by Dunkin’s Joy in Childhood Foundation.

“One thing we love in our business is connecting with, and supporting, the local community. Renewal House of St. Lawrence County is a vital program in the area,” Dunkin’ Franchisee and White Management Corporation Brian White said in a press release. “We feel privileged to have partnered with Renewal House on our grand re-opening, and are also grateful to Dunkin’s Joy in Childhood Foundation for their ability to double our donation.”

Thank you to Dunkin, our community and the Joy in Childhood Foundation for supporting domestic violence victims in St. Lawrence County,” Renewal House of St. Lawrence County Executive Director Ilene Burke added. “With your donations, we will assist up to 30 families with food and grocery cards, when in need.”

This awards ceremony took place at the Dunkin’ restaurant located on East Main Street in Canton.