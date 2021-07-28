Renovated Arc Jefferson – St. Lawrence hosting public open house August 4

WATETROWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The recently renovated Arc Jefferson – St. Lawrence is opening its doors to the public during the first week of August.

On July 15, the facility allowed those who contributed to the $12 million project to tour the building, just a year after renovations began. The new building is now equipped with state-of-the-art technology, brand-new classrooms, a full gym, a therapy center and more.

Now on August 4, the newly renovated building will be hosting a friends and family open house from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. to give the the community an opportunity to see the 43,000 square foot facility.

The public can attend the open house at 420 Gaffney Drive and can enter through the doors under the yellow canopies at both ends of the facility. Parking will be available off Gaffney Drive and Glenn Drive.