Renovations for Copenhagen Health Center approved, to begin in October

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A modernization project planned for Lewis County Health System’s Copenhagen Health Center has been approved by the New York State Department of Health.

According to Lewis County Health System, the project was approved on August 26 by the Board of Managers. The $355,075 bid submitted by Capital Construction Corporation in Watertown will begin in October 2020.

The project will include, key updates to the structure of the building to enhance family and patient care, ensuring the building meets codes and updates to the mechanical, electrical and plumbing infrastructure.

According to the Health System, the clinic will be open two days a week, which will eventually increase to four days a week as demand rises.

Lewis County Health System continues to actively recruit staff members as the opening date will be contingent on successfully recruiting proper staff.

