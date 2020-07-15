Rental Assistance to be provided to New York State tenants

FILE – In this May 20, 2020, file photo, signs that read “No Job No Rent” hang from the windows of an apartment building during the coronavirus pandemic in Northwest Washington. The pandemic has shut housing courts and prompted authorities around the U.S. to initiate policies protecting renters from eviction. But not everyone is covered, and some landlords are turning to threats and harassment to force tenants out. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced an emergency rental assistance program that will aid tenants impacted by the Coronavirus, and help keep New Yorkers in their homes.

The new program is funded through the Coronavirus Relief Fund, and will be administered by the New York State Homes and Community Renewal.

Starting Thursday July 16, the program application will be available for two weeks to tenants across the state. Eligible households will benefit from a one-time rental subsidy directly paid to housing providers.

“Since day one we made it clear that no New Yorkers should be thrown on the streets because of hardships caused by this pandemic,” Governor Cuomo said. “It’s critically important that people are able to stay safely in their homes as we progress through our data-driven, phased reopening.

Qualifications for the program include:

A renter with primary residence in New York State

Have a household income below 80 percent of the area median income before March 1, 2020 and at time of application

The household must have been deemed “rent burdened”, paying more than 30 percent of gross monthly income towards rent before March 1, 2020

Applicants must have lost income during any period between April 1 and July 31

