WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A family business, sold.

Renzi Foodservice, a local food distributor located in Watertown, New York will be acquired by US Food Holding Corp., according to a press release on the Renzi Foodservice website.

Renzi Foodservice, a two-generation family-owned business has over $180 million in annual revenue and served over 2,300 independent restaurants, healthcare facilities, schools, government organizations and convenience stores across central and northern New York.

“We are proud to be joining US Foods as our companies have many similarities, most important of which is the passion for bringing value to customers to help them succeed and a commitment to helping associates grow and thrive,” Renzi Foodservice CEO Jude Renzi said in the press release. “We look forward to US Foods investing in our business and expanding access to new and innovative products and business solutions to help our customers continue to grow their businesses profitably. The entire Renzi family thanks all our valued employees and customers who have supported us throughout our 46 years.”

US Foods currently does not have a presence in the central and northern New York region, according to the press release.

This acquisition will allow US Foods to expand into the region.

“We look forward to welcoming the Renzi team to US Foods as we continue to deliver on our long-range plan and enhance our position with new and existing customers throughout the region,” US Foods CEO Dave Flitman stated in the press release. “As one of the most respected family-owned and operated broad line foodservice distributors in Northern and Central New York, Renzi has built a strong reputation for great customer service and high-quality food from their modern distribution facility in Watertown, New York.”

Renzi Foodservice will continue to operate in the 110,000-square-foot facility in Watertown, New York where it currently conducts business.

Pending regulatory approval, the acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.