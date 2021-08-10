Rep. Elise Stefanik says Gov. Cuomo resignation is ‘long past overdue’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Gov. Cuomo announced his resignation on Tuesday, one week after a report was released one week prior, detailing sexual harassment and misconduct involving 11 women.

Following Gov. Cuomo’s announcement, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-NY, claimed that his resignation was “long past overdue.” Her full statement can be read below.

New Yorkers have lived for far too long under the Worst Governor in America’s corrupt and criminal tenure. This resignation is long past overdue. Governor Cuomo needs to be arrested and prosecuted for sexual harassment, sexual assault, and sexual abuse. Governor Cuomo also needs to be arrested and prosecuted for his criminal acts covering up the tragic deaths of our most vulnerable seniors in nursing homes. In addition, Governor Cuomo and his staff, funded by the taxpayers, must be prosecuted for illegally using state resources to negotiate a multimillion-dollar book deal. There are multiple federal and state laws that the Governor and his staff have broken, and they need to be held accountable. Every New Yorker must know that there is equal justice under the law – no matter if you are the most powerful figure in New York or an everyday New Yorker. The systemic culture of criminal corruption, political vengeance, and illegal retaliation under Andrew Cuomo was brushed under the rug for years by Democrats, the media, and the cesspool of Albany. It is a disgraceful chapter in New York’s history. The next Governor Kathy Hochul must purge Cuomo’s abusive, corrupt, and criminal political appointees immediately to clean house for the sake of every New Yorker.” Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-NY

Stefanik previously called for Cuomo’s resignation and arrest. This was immediately after the report was released by New York Attorney General Letitia James on August 4.