WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Elected North Country lawmakers are working to remove mandates at the U.S.-Canada border. Leading this fight is Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY).

On February 28, Rep. Stefanik helped introduce the Northern Border Reopening Act to Congress, which calls on President Joe Biden to end all COVID-19 mandates for Canadians traveling to the U.S.

According to Stefanik, mandates at the Northen Border are a “burden” to Canadians and their families, and restrictions are “harming” the North Country.

“Burdening Canadians with additional restrictions to cross the Northern Border harms our Upstate New York and North Country communities, families, and small businesses,” Rep. Stefanik said in a press release. “I have been calling on both Canada and the United States to resume pre-pandemic travel at the Northern Border, and this is a chance for the United States to set an example for returning to normalcy. I am proud to join this effort to take a step forward in restoring our Northern Border travel.”

Rep. Stefanik stated that the Northern Border Reopening Act would drop all COVID-19 mandates on Canadian citizens entering the United States.

The full text of the legislation has yet to be made available on the U.S. Congress website.

The Northern Border Reopening Act was introduced by Congressman Chris Jacobs on February 25, 2022. The legislation was co-sponsored by Representatives Elise Stefanik, Lee Zeldin, Andrew Garbino, Pete Stauber, Jack Bergman and Byron Donalds.