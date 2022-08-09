WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — In a statement Monday night, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik criticized a raid led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation into the home of former President Donald Trump.

This was following a search warrant executed by the FBI linked to an accelerated investigation into the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capital and examined actions taken by Trump.

However, according to Rep. Stefanik, former President Trump is the “likely 2024 Republican candidate for President.”

She further went on to say that the FBI’s raid was a “dark day in American history,” stating that the “political weaponization of the FBI and Department of Justice” was a “threat to democracy.”

Rep. Stefanik’s full statement can be read below: