WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Republicans are criticizing President Joe Biden’s decision to pause federal student loans.
This includes NY-21 Congresswoman Elise Stefanik who called the decision “reckless.” She said that the President’s actions “fuel inflation.
Rep. Stefanik instead proposed the “Responsible Education Assistant through Reforms Act” as a solution. She said this legislation would prevent students from taking on “unaffordable debt for degrees with little value.”
Rep. Stefanik’s full statement on the pause can be read below:
Joe Biden’s reckless and illegal executive action will fuel the record-high inflation that is crushing every American and force the 87 percent of American adults who don’t have student loans to pay off the debts of the wealthy. This massive student loan bailout does nothing to rein in the cost of higher education or hold colleges accountable for saddling students with huge debt for degrees with little value in the workforce. House Republicans have introduced real solutions to fix the broken student loan system and protect taxpayers while expanding pathways to achieve the American Dream.Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-NY