WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Republicans are criticizing President Joe Biden’s decision to pause federal student loans.

This includes NY-21 Congresswoman Elise Stefanik who called the decision “reckless.” She said that the President’s actions “fuel inflation.

Rep. Stefanik instead proposed the “Responsible Education Assistant through Reforms Act” as a solution. She said this legislation would prevent students from taking on “unaffordable debt for degrees with little value.”

Rep. Stefanik’s full statement on the pause can be read below: