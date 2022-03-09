WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — A lawmaker that represents the North Country has voiced criticism following the recent ban on Russian oil.

In a move against Russia on March 8, President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil and gas import through an executive order.

The ban also blocked new U.S. investments in Russia’s energy sector and prohibited Americans from financing foreign companies that invest in this energy.

In response to the order, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-NY, issued a statement on Tuesday night, opposing the ban, claiming that it will harm energy independence in the U.S.

Her full statement is included below: