WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Elected officials in the North Country are criticizing the extension of vaccine requirements at the Northern Border.

This extension was announced by the Department of Homeland Security and requires all non-U.S. travelers entering via land ports of entry and ferry terminals to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. This applies to both essential and nonessential travelers.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-NY, criticized this extension shortly after it was announced on April 21, claiming the requirements were “harmful” to Northern Border communities in the North Country.

Rep. Stefanik’s full statement can be read below: