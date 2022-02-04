WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — As parts of the North Country have been moved to a new Congressional district, local lawmakers are reacting.
On February 2, the New York State Senate and Assembly passed the New York State Congressional redistricting map, which moved parts of Jefferson County from the 21st Congressional District to the 24th. This included Watertown and most of Fort Drum.
As Congresswoman Elise Stefanik represents the 21st District, she released a response to this redistricting, voicing her ‘disappointment” with the decision to move most of the Watertown-Fort Drum metropolitan area out of her district.
She also addressed how this redistricting will affect other counties in the 21st District including Warren and Saratoga counties. Her full statement can be read below.
From the start, Albany Democrats torpedoed this process with partisan tactics and corrupt back-room deals to silence the will of voters, and as a result, New York has gerrymandered congressional lines that hurt all New Yorkers, specifically the North Country.
Albany Democrats will rightfully face lawsuits as everyday New Yorkers challenge these egregious, unfair, and unconstitutional lines that separate various communities of interest in order to benefit Democrat elected officials – including dividing Jefferson County and carving Glens Falls and Queensbury out of Warren County.
While I’m deeply disappointed that I will no longer be serving as the Congressional Representative for many of our communities in Warren, Saratoga, and Jefferson Counties that I have worked tirelessly for, I look forward to earning the support to represent the hardworking families, small businesses, farmers, veterans, and seniors in Montgomery, Rensselaer, Schoharie, Oneida, Oswego, and Otsego Counties and continuing to deliver real results to these communities.
I still represent Fort Drum, and as a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee, I will always be the strongest voice for the North Country and for Fort Drum’s service members and families as Fort Drum is the lifeblood of our entire North Country economy and culture. As the North Country deeply understands, Fort Drum’s impact is regional, statewide, national, and international.
The expanded NY-21 district voted for President Trump by 19% in 2020, nearly doubling the margin in the prior NY-21, and voted for the GOP gubernatorial candidate in 2018 by 30%. Congresswoman Stefanik has been re-elected by historic margins every single election cycle despite millions of dollars spent against her. The new seat has been described in multiple media outlets as a “GOP Super Seat.”Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-NY