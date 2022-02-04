WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — As parts of the North Country have been moved to a new Congressional district, local lawmakers are reacting.

On February 2, the New York State Senate and Assembly passed the New York State Congressional redistricting map, which moved parts of Jefferson County from the 21st Congressional District to the 24th. This included Watertown and most of Fort Drum.

As Congresswoman Elise Stefanik represents the 21st District, she released a response to this redistricting, voicing her ‘disappointment” with the decision to move most of the Watertown-Fort Drum metropolitan area out of her district.

She also addressed how this redistricting will affect other counties in the 21st District including Warren and Saratoga counties. Her full statement can be read below.