WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — A lawsuit has been filed against New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

On September 20, Governor Hochul was sued by New York GOP Officials over a newly signed early-voting bill. This law allows absentee ballots to be counted if they have been taped and show no signs of tampering.

Through this legislation, all registered voters can vote early if they request mail ballots ten days prior to an election. Early mail ballots must then be mailed back to the appropriate board of elections by election day.

Prior to this law, absentee voting was only permitted for voters who were physically absent from their county of residence or sick.

However, Republican and Conservative representatives, including House GOP Chairwoman Elise Chairwoman, have criticized new legislation and therefore filed the lawsuit.

According to Congresswoman Stefanik, changing the voting practice requires a constitutional amendment. She also claimed that the law would create “administrative obstacles” for election officials.

Congresswoman Stefanik added that the Republican coalition filed the lawsuit to “protect election integrity.”

Rep. Stefanik released the following statement regarding the lawsuit;

“Kathy Hochul and extreme New York Democrats are trying to destroy what is left of election integrity in New York. Under Kathy Hochul’s failed leadership, elections are less secure and less transparent and will now be unconstitutional. As a New York voter, I am proud to lead this coalition in defending basic election integrity on behalf of all New Yorkers” Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY)

Additional members of the Republican coalition that signed the lawsuit against Governor Kathy Hochul included RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, NRCC Chairman Richard Hudson, NYGOP Chairman Ed Cox and NYS Conservative Party Chairman Gerard Kassar.