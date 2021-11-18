Rep. Stefanik meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — A local lawmaker met with one of Canada’s top leaders on Wednesday.

On November 17, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-NY, met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a meeting with U.S. lawmakers, while he was visiting Washington D.C.

According to Rep. Stefanik, lawmakers discussed travel along the Northern Borden, North American energy security and how to strengthen supply chains between the two countries and lessen reliance on China.

Stefanik said that in the meeting with Prime Minister Trudeau, she highlighted cross-border travel at the Northern Border. She also encouraged the Prime Minister to drop Canada’s COVID-19 test requirement.

Canada is not only America’s closest ally and neighbor, it is an essential partner to New York’s North Country,” Stefanik said. “I appreciate Canada’s partnership in reopening the Northern Border and have urged bilateral coordination and continued progress towards fully restoring cross-border travel.

“I am optimistic and pleased that Prime Minister Trudeau was very familiar with my office’s effective advocacy on this issue, and I look forward to progress on this important priority,” Rep. Stefanik added.

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden on November 18 for a multilateral meeting in Washington, D.C.

Additional lawmakers that attended the meeting on November 17 included Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-CA; Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-CA; Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-MD; Ranking Member Kevin Brady, R-TX; Ranking Member Micheal McCaul, R-TX; Chairman Gregory Meeks, D-NM; Chairman Richard Neal, D-MA; Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-MO; Congressman Bill Huizenga, R-MI; Congressman Brian Higgins, D-NY; Congresswoman Suzan Delbene, D-WA.