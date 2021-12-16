WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local lawmaker visited the North Country on Thursday.
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, who represents New York’s 21st District, visited Watertown on Thursday and hosted a Small Business Roundtable. This was held at Renzi Food Service and included local small businesses.
According to a press release from Stefanik, the roundtable allowed participating small businesses to discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted them.
Individuals and businesses that attended the roundtable included Knowlton Technologies General Manager William Hardin, Rainbow International Owner Michael Colello, Pearl Street Pub Owner Jeff Graham, Renzi Food Service Vice President Jude Renzi, O’Brien’s Restaurant and Bar Owner Elizabeth Golder and Gray’s Flower Shop Owner Scott Gray.
Stefanik also released the statement below following the Roundtable:
“Small businesses are the backbone of the North Country economy. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, North Country small businesses worked incredibly hard to adapt to the unprecedented challenges caused by COVID-19 and mandated shutdowns. Today, I was honored to lead a roundtable discussion to listen to their concerns like inflation, supply chain challenges, and labor shortages. I will always be an advocate for our North Country small businesses and workers against burdensome regulations and Democrat policies that hurt working families.”