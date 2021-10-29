Rep. Stefanik reacts to ‘sex crime’ misdemeanor complaint filed against Cuomo

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Local lawmakers are reacting following reports that Former Governor Andrew Cuomo is the subject of a misdemeanor complaint.
This included Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-NY, who released a statement in a press release following the confirmation on the complaint from the New York State Courts on October 28.
In her statement, Rep. Stefanik called the Former Governor a “serial sexual predator,” and stated that Cuomo must be arrested. The full statement can be read below:
Today’s announcement that criminal charges are being brought against serial sexual predator and disgraced former Governor Andrew Cuomo for sexual assault charges is a step in the right direction. Justice must be served.
Sadly, this is just one of many crimes committed by sexual predator Andrew Cuomo during his time in office. If New Yorkers are to believe there is equal justice under the law, Cuomo and those who assisted him must also be arrested and prosecuted for their criminal acts covering up the tragic deaths of countless vulnerable seniors in nursing homes.
I was the first federal elected official to call for an investigation into these charges of sexual harassment and abuse in December and was the first to call for his arrest following the release of the facts.
Justice must be served. Corrupt Cuomo and his hacks belong behind bars. I will not stop advocating for the sake of every New Yorker until justice is served for his victims.Rep. Stefanik