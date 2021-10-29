Rep. Stefanik reacts to ‘sex crime’ misdemeanor complaint filed against Cuomo

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Local lawmakers are reacting following reports that Former Governor Andrew Cuomo is the subject of a misdemeanor complaint.

This included Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-NY, who released a statement in a press release following the confirmation on the complaint from the New York State Courts on October 28.

In her statement, Rep. Stefanik called the Former Governor a “serial sexual predator,” and stated that Cuomo must be arrested. The full statement can be read below: