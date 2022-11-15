WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has once again been elected as House Republican Conference Chair.

This was confirmed on November 15. The House Republican Conference Chair is the third-ranking position in the GOP Conference, following Floor Leader and Floor Whip.

Rep. Stefanik was recently reelected as Congresswoman for New York’s 21st District during the 2022 midterm election. She first was elected as House Republican Conference Chair during her previous term in May 2021 when she replaced Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney.

Rep. Stefanik released the following statement regarding her reelection as chair: