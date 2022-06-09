WASHINGTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is not backing down in pushing for Second Amendment Rights.

According to the Congresswoman, she voted against the “Protecting Our Kids Act,” which was introduced in late May following mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas.

Among the changes, the bill would prohibit the sale or transfer of certain semiautomatic firearms to individuals under the age of 21. It would also establish new federal criminal offenses to gun trafficking, a federal statutory framework to regulate ghost guns and guidelines to regulate firearm storage on residential premises.

Although the “Protecting Our Kids Act” passed in the House of Representatives after a vote was called on June 8, Congresswoman Stefanik said the bill violates Second Amendment rights.

Rep. Stefanik criticized the bill for “criminalizing law-abiding Americans” and said it fails to address the broader problems of gun violence.

Her full statement regarding the issue can be read below.