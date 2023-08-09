CLEVELAND, N.Y. (WWTI) – Congresswoman Claudia Tenney announced that state, local officials and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol will explore other sites than the Blind Bay site for construction of the CBP site in a press release made on Wednesday, August 9.

The Customs and Border Patrol started preliminary work in 2022 to access and survey a property located at Blind Bay in Clayton. After CBP released its environmental assessment of the site in February 2022, community members near and around the property voiced strong opposition to the construction of a CBP facility on this site. This includes concern about the facility’s potential impact on Muskellunge spawning in the area.

Tenney, who represents the 24th congressional district, said she’s been trying to find a solution that keeps the border secure and preserves historic habitats and waterways.

As a tenacious advocate for our district, I brought the concerns of our communities to the table during these important discussions. We have made it extraordinarily clear that the North Country does not want this station constructed in Blind Bay. It is vital we find a solution that works for all parties so the CBP can continue in its critical mission of protecting our border and keeping our community safe. Thankfully, CBP has acknowledged the issues raised by our community and is now looking at additional sites for their relocation. Rep. Claudia Tenney (R) – 24th congressional district of New York

State senator Mark Walczyk, state assemblyman Scott Gray and Jefferson County legislator Phil Reed also thanked Tenney for her support in the press release.