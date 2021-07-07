Report: Average monthly energy bill in NY is over $300

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Energy bills in New York State continue to heat up.

A recent report released by the personal financial website WalletHub, 2021’s Most and Least Energy-Expensive States, determined energy consumption and costs in each of the 50 states and District of Columbia.

These were compared using a formula that accounts for the following residential energy types: electricity, natural gas, motor fuel and home heating oil.

Specifically, the report ranked Connecticut had the highest energy cost of $411 per month, and the District of Columbia had the lowest of $217 per month.

Source: WalletHub

For New Yorkers, the average monthly energy bill was $303, which was the same as Wisconsin and Nebraska.

New York was also found to have the following average monthly electricity bills:

  • Monthly electricity cost: $102
  • Monthly natural-gas cost: $68
  • Monthly motor-fuel cost: $105
  • Monthly home heating-oil cost: $29

Full rankings and costs are listed in the chart below:

Overall Rank* StateTotal Energy Cost Monthly Electricity Cost (Rank) Monthly Natural-Gas Cost (Rank) Monthly Motor-Fuel Cost (Rank) Monthly Home Heating-Oil Cost (Rank) 
1Connecticut$411$166
(3)		$46
(11)		$124
(45)		$74
(4)
2Wyoming$403$115
(36)		$41
(17)		$246
(1)		$1
(27)
3Massachusetts$380$135
(25)		$63
(3)		$128
(42)		$54
(6)
4Georgia$374$155
(8)		$41
(18)		$179
(5)		$0
(45)
5Alabama$371$181
(1)		$21
(39)		$169
(12)		$0
(43)
6Maine$370$128
(29)		$7
(49)		$143
(28)		$92
(1)
7Alaska$366$145
(12)		$66
(2)		$123
(46)		$32
(7)
8Mississippi$358$159
(6)		$18
(46)		$181
(3)		$0
(50)
9Indiana$356$136
(24)		$40
(19)		$179
(4)		$1
(28)
10New Hampshire$355$142
(16)		$20
(43)		$112
(48)		$82
(2)
11Rhode Island$347$132
(27)		$62
(4)		$98
(50)		$56
(5)
12Missouri$346$137
(21)		$40
(20)		$169
(11)		$0
(38)
13West Virginia$343$143
(15)		$27
(31)		$169
(10)		$4
(15)
14Vermont$338$118
(33)		$17
(47)		$128
(41)		$74
(3)
15North Dakota$336$138
(19)		$24
(38)		$168
(13)		$5
(13)
16Oklahoma$336$137
(22)		$36
(25)		$163
(14)		$0
(44)
17South Carolina$335$176
(2)		$16
(48)		$142
(30)		$0
(31)
18Minnesota$328$111
(41)		$44
(14)		$170
(8)		$3
(19)
19Texas$326$157
(7)		$21
(41)		$148
(23)		$0
(48)
20Virginia$324$149
(9)		$27
(30)		$142
(29)		$5
(14)
21South Dakota$322$141
(17)		$26
(34)		$151
(21)		$3
(17)
22Nevada$322$117
(34)		$35
(26)		$170
(9)		$0
(32)
23Maryland$321$136
(23)		$39
(21)		$137
(37)		$9
(12)
24California$321$107
(44)		$38
(23)		$175
(6)		$0
(39)
25Kentucky$320$138
(20)		$25
(36)		$157
(17)		$0
(29)
26North Carolina$320$144
(14)		$18
(45)		$156
(18)		$2
(21)
27Hawaii$319$160
(4)		$5
(50)		$154
(20)		$0
(51)
28Arkansas$318$132
(26)		$27
(32)		$159
(15)		$0
(47)
29New Jersey$317$117
(35)		$60
(6)		$126
(43)		$15
(10)
30Tennessee$316$149
(10)		$21
(40)		$147
(24)		$0
(37)
31Michigan$315$112
(40)		$57
(7)		$145
(25)		$1
(23)
32Delaware$315$144
(13)		$32
(28)		$125
(44)		$13
(11)
33Kansas$314$128
(28)		$46
(10)		$140
(33)		$0
(41)
34Pennsylvania$313$124
(30)		$46
(12)		$121
(47)		$23
(9)
35Utah$311$86
(51)		$51
(8)		$174
(7)		$0
(33)
36New Mexico$310$92
(49)		$29
(29)		$189
(2)		$0
(42)
37Ohio$308$115
(37)		$50
(9)		$140
(32)		$3
(18)
38Montana$305$115
(38)		$33
(27)		$155
(19)		$2
(20)
39Florida$304$160
(5)		$4
(51)		$140
(31)		$0
(46)
40New York$303$102
(46)		$68
(1)		$105
(49)		$29
(8)
41Wisconsin$303$110
(42)		$41
(16)		$148
(22)		$4
(16)
42Nebraska$303$122
(31)		$36
(24)		$144
(26)		$0
(36)
43Iowa$301$119
(32)		$38
(22)		$143
(27)		$1
(25)
44Louisiana$301$145
(11)		$20
(42)		$136
(38)		$0
(40)
45Illinois$300$101
(47)		$61
(5)		$138
(35)		$0
(35)
46Idaho$298$114
(39)		$26
(33)		$157
(16)		$1
(24)
47Arizona$295$140
(18)		$18
(44)		$137
(36)		$0
(49)
48Oregon$275$110
(43)		$25
(37)		$140
(34)		$1
(26)
49Colorado$269$92
(50)		$43
(15)		$134
(39)		$0
(34)
50Washington$262$104
(45)		$26
(35)		$131
(40)		$2
(22)
51District of Columbia$217$97
(48)		$45
(13)		$75
(51)		$0
(30)

For the full report, visit the WalletHub website.

