Report finds six-figure jobs few and far between in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – According to a new report, the share of employment in six-figure occupations in the Town of Watertown, NY is 2 percent. Less than 7 percent of American workers are employed in occupations paying a median salary of $100,000 or more.
To determine the U.S. metropolitan areas with the most six-figure occupations, researchers at Volusion analyzed data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
At the regional level, coastal states with higher costs of living tend to have more six-figure earners. Of all 50 states, California boasts the highest proportion of employees working in occupations with median earnings over $100,000, at 12.7 percent.
Massachusetts and Maryland are close behind, with 12.2 percent and 11.9 percent, respectively. By contrast, Mississippi and Louisiana have the lowest share of six-figure earners in the country, with both states coming in at just over 1 percent.
The analysis found that 2.0% of workers in the Town of Watertown, NY metro have jobs that typically pay six figures or more.
Here is a summary of the data for the Watertown-Fort Drum, NY metro:
- Share of employment in six-figure occupations: 2.0%
- Percent change in six-figure employment (2015-2018): 38.3%
- Total employment in six-figure occupations: 650
- Median annual wage across all occupations: $36,010
- Most over-indexed six-figure occupation: Judges, Magistrate Judges, and Magistrates
- Highest-paying six-figure occupations: Dentists
Here are the statistics for the entire United States:
- Share of employment in six-figure occupations: 6.7%
- Percent change in six-figure employment (2015-2018): 84.6%
- Total employment in six-figure occupations: 9,705,350
- Median annual wage across all occupations: $38,640
- Most over-indexed six-figure occupation: N/A
- Highest-paying six-figure occupation: Surgeons
