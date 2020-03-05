Report finds six-figure jobs few and far between in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – According to a new report, the share of employment in six-figure occupations in the Town of Watertown, NY is 2 percent. Less than 7 percent of American workers are employed in occupations paying a median salary of $100,000 or more.

To determine the U.S. metropolitan areas with the most six-figure occupations, researchers at Volusion analyzed data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

At the regional level, coastal states with higher costs of living tend to have more six-figure earners. Of all 50 states, California boasts the highest proportion of employees working in occupations with median earnings over $100,000, at 12.7 percent.

Massachusetts and Maryland are close behind, with 12.2 percent and 11.9 percent, respectively. By contrast, Mississippi and Louisiana have the lowest share of six-figure earners in the country, with both states coming in at just over 1 percent.

The analysis found that 2.0% of workers in the Town of Watertown, NY metro have jobs that typically pay six figures or more.

Here is a summary of the data for the Watertown-Fort Drum, NY metro:

Share of employment in six-figure occupations: 2.0%

2.0% Percent change in six-figure employment (2015-2018): 38.3%

38.3% Total employment in six-figure occupations: 650

650 Median annual wage across all occupations: $36,010

$36,010 Most over-indexed six-figure occupation: Judges, Magistrate Judges, and Magistrates

Judges, Magistrate Judges, and Magistrates Highest-paying six-figure occupations: Dentists

Here are the statistics for the entire United States:

Share of employment in six-figure occupations: 6.7%

6.7% Percent change in six-figure employment (2015-2018): 84.6%

84.6% Total employment in six-figure occupations: 9,705,350

9,705,350 Median annual wage across all occupations: $38,640

$38,640 Most over-indexed six-figure occupation: N/A

N/A Highest-paying six-figure occupation: Surgeons

Six-figure jobs employing large numbers of Americans include tech jobs, from software developers to computer and information systems managers, as well as jobs in the healthcare industry, like pharmacists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants.

