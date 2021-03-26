Report: New York has the 2nd worst unemployment rate recovery

FILE – In this March 4, 2021, file photo, a sign reading “Welcome Back Now Open” is posted on the window of a Morton’s Steakhouse restaurant as a man works inside during the coronavirus pandemic in San Francisco. California lost close to 70,000 jobs in January. But new numbers released Friday, March 12, 2021, by the state’s Employment Development Department show the unemployment rate declined slightly to 9%. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — As the United States continue to recover from historic high unemployment rates caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, New York continues to be ranked one of the slowest states to recoup.

A recent report lead by the personal financial website WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia, ranking which states are “bouncing back the most.” New York State specifically was found to have the second worst unemployment rate recovery following behind Hawaii.

According to the report, as of February 2021 and at 9.6%, New York has the highest unemployment rate among all other states.

New York was found to have the third least recovery from unemployment when comparing February 2021 to February 2019; third least recovery when comparing February 2021 to January 2020; and fourth least recovery from unemployment when comparing February 2021 to the same period in 2020.

Specific rates are included in the chart below.

Change in unemployment February 2021 vs. February 2019 February 2021 vs. January 2020 February 2021 vs. February 2021 New York 107.86% 123.68% 124.00%

A map of the rankings across the United States is included below:

The full report can be read on the WalletHub website.