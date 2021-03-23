Report: New York has the 7th worst taxpayer return on investment in the U.S.

(WWTI) — With Tax Day delayed to the end of May, tax returns continue to be a popular conversation amongst New Yorkers.

With this, a recent report conducted by the personal finance website WalletHub found that 74% of people in the county believe that the government has not spent their tax dollars wisely. The same report revealed that New York is one of the top ten worst states for Taxpayer Return on Investments in 2021.

The report used 30 metrics to compare the quality ad efficiency of state-government services across education, health, safety, economy and infrastructure and pollution.

New York was found to have the seventh worst taxpayer return on investment, following Hawaii as the overall worst and New Hampshire as the best.

Specific findings for New York contributing to this ranking are listed below:

Eighth highest taxes per capita (population aged 18+)

Second worst hospital systems

Tenth worst overall economy

Additionally New York was found to have the eighth best education system, it was found to have the 15th lowest violent-crime rate, 28th best roads and bridges and ranked 37th for overall health.

The report also found that those taxpayers in red states receive a better return on investments.

A full state-by-state comparion is detailed in the chart below.

‘Taxpayer ROI’ Rank (1=Best) State ‘Total Taxes Paid per Capita’ Rank* ‘Overall Government Services’ Rank 1 New Hampshire 2 9 2 Florida 1 30 3 South Dakota 6 21 4 Virginia 23 3 5 Missouri 3 38 6 Ohio 12 26 7 Texas 7 35 8 Georgia 9 34 9 Nebraska 24 12 10 Tennessee 4 41 11 Colorado 15 27 12 Kentucky 18 23 13 Iowa 32 8 14 Wisconsin 33 6 15 Indiana 22 18 16 Idaho 19 25 17 Utah 36 7 18 South Carolina 5 46 19 Maine 30 13 20 North Carolina 17 32 21 Montana 20 28 22 Rhode Island 31 16 23 Michigan 21 31 24 Alabama 8 45 25 Illinois 29 22 26 Pennsylvania 27 24 27 Arizona 13 43 28 Wyoming 38 14 29 Maryland 40 10 30 Oklahoma 14 42 31 Washington 39 20 32 Kansas 35 29 33 Minnesota 47 1 34 Alaska 10 48 35 Oregon 28 36 36 Massachusetts 42 11 37 West Virginia 25 39 38 New Jersey 41 15 39 Mississippi 16 47 40 Connecticut 46 5 41 Vermont 48 2 42 Louisiana 11 50 43 Arkansas 34 40 44 New York 43 19 45 Nevada 26 44 46 Delaware 44 17 47 North Dakota 50 4 48 New Mexico 37 49 49 California 45 37 50 Hawaii 49 33

The full report can be read on the WalletHub website.