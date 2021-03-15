REPORT: New York ranked state with 8th most Medicaid coverage

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WWTI) — Medicaid coverage in New York has been ranked the eighth highest nationwide.

A recent report, 2021’s States with the Most and Least Medicaid Coverage, conducted by WalletHub compared all 50 states across 12 key metrics with data sets ranging from total Medicaid spending per low-income population, adult care quality ad eligibility level of children.

According to the report, as of September 2020, over 70 million Americans were enrolled in Medicaid. However, the study determined that Massachussetts had the most Medicaid coverage, and Georgia had the least.

New York was determined to have the eighth most Medicaid coverage, with high rankings in quality, spending and enrollment. Specific findings are listed below:

3rd highest adults Medicaid eligibility level

4th highest Medicaid spending per low-income population

4th highest Medicaid enrollment per low-income population

5th highest overall quality

7th for adult care quality

10th for total spending

17th for eligibility and enrollment

Full rankings are detailed in the following chart.

Overall Rank State Total Score Spending Quality Eligibility & Enrollment 1 Massachusetts 76.44 1 1 12 2 Rhode Island 69.32 5 7 2 3 Vermont 68.99 4 3 16 4 Pennsylvania 68.24 6 6 21 5 Connecticut 68.09 8 2 19 6 Washington 68.06 11 4 7 7 California 68.04 3 11 14 8 New York 66.43 10 5 17 9 Oregon 64.68 15 10 11 10 Louisiana 64.42 21 17 1 11 Alaska 62.55 12 41 3 12 New Jersey 62.16 13 31 13 13 Colorado 61.78 7 45 6 14 Delaware 59.94 16 16 25 15 Virginia 59.54 22 38 4 16 New Hampshire 58.83 9 23 40 17 Ohio 58.17 18 22 27 18 Kentucky 57.06 32 27 8 19 Minnesota 56.49 2 24 49 20 Arizona 55.91 33 32 9 21 West Virginia 55.67 45 13 10 22 Hawaii 55.59 20 40 22 23 Michigan 55.47 35 15 24 24 Indiana 55.39 25 25 26 25 Maryland 54.96 14 21 39 26 Florida 54.86 28 8 36 27 New Mexico 54.80 27 33 23 28 Illinois 54.67 23 28 29 29 Wisconsin 53.86 31 9 37 30 Montana 53.47 24 47 5 31 Utah 51.65 41 18 31 32 Iowa 51.59 30 12 47 33 North Dakota 50.98 17 44 32 34 Texas 50.74 26 26 45 35 Nevada 50.51 36 42 18 36 Kansas 50.27 39 14 42 37 Arkansas 50.02 37 43 20 38 North Carolina 49.02 43 20 35 39 Maine 48.95 19 48 30 40 Missouri 47.61 29 35 48 41 Idaho 46.57 38 49 15 42 South Carolina 46.37 46 19 38 43 Nebraska 44.70 34 29 50 44 Alabama 44.36 50 39 28 45 Mississippi 44.15 49 30 34 46 South Dakota 43.14 42 37 41 47 Wyoming 43.10 44 36 46 48 Tennessee 42.83 40 46 33 49 Oklahoma 42.44 48 34 44 50 Georgia 35.33 47 50 43

Full findings from the report can be viewed on the WalletHub website.