REPORT: New York ranks in top 10 for least at-risk youth nationwide

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York has been found to be one of the states with the least at-risk youth nationwide.
The report by the personal-finance website, WalletHub, 2021’s States with the Most At-Risk Youth, was released on Wednesday and determined the places where young Americans are not faring as well as others in the same age group.
According to the report, many young Americans fall behind their peers as they begin to transition to adulthood. Specifically, approximately one in nine individuals between 16 and 24 are neither work or attending school.
Many others endure poor health conditions that may hinder development, experience violence, or face economic problems.
To determine where youth are least at risk, WalletHub compared the 50 states and District of Columbia across 15 key indicators of youth risk.
Compared to other states, New York was found to have the 10th least idle youth. Contributing factors to this rating a lower youth poverty rate, lower percentage of overweight and obese youth, lower percentage of youth without a high school diploma and a high youth COVID-19 vaccination rate.
Exact rates are listed below:
- 26th highest amount of disconnected youth
- 17th lowest percentage of youth without a high school diploma
- 11th lowest percentage of overweight and obese youth
- 19th highest percentage of youth drug users
- 24th lowest youth labor force participation rate
- 17th lowest youth poverty rate
- 13th highest share of population aged 12 and older fully vaccinated
A full ranking of all states is listed in the chart below:
|Overall Rank*
|State
|Total Score
|Education & Employment
|Health
|1
|Louisiana
|71.35
|4
|4
|2
|Mississippi
|71.15
|8
|1
|3
|Nevada
|71.12
|2
|13
|4
|Alabama
|69.24
|5
|9
|5
|West Virginia
|67.43
|10
|3
|6
|Arkansas
|67.38
|7
|8
|7
|Wyoming
|65.21
|11
|2
|8
|South Carolina
|64.74
|9
|10
|9
|Alaska
|63.41
|3
|33
|10
|District of Columbia
|62.75
|1
|46
|11
|Oklahoma
|58.97
|15
|11
|12
|Delaware
|58.64
|14
|12
|13
|New Mexico
|58.51
|6
|39
|14
|Montana
|58.25
|19
|5
|15
|Georgia
|57.44
|13
|23
|16
|Indiana
|57.28
|16
|14
|17
|Missouri
|56.74
|20
|7
|18
|Oregon
|55.36
|17
|18
|19
|Kentucky
|55.25
|18
|15
|20
|South Dakota
|54.44
|12
|34
|21
|Idaho
|52.90
|21
|20
|22
|Tennessee
|51.70
|33
|6
|23
|Texas
|49.79
|23
|25
|24
|Ohio
|49.16
|22
|32
|25
|Arizona
|48.16
|26
|29
|26
|Kansas
|48.02
|29
|17
|27
|Michigan
|47.03
|31
|22
|28
|Pennsylvania
|46.97
|27
|27
|29
|North Dakota
|45.92
|37
|16
|30
|North Carolina
|45.88
|35
|19
|31
|Florida
|45.08
|30
|26
|32
|Colorado
|45.01
|25
|38
|33
|Hawaii
|41.36
|24
|50
|34
|California
|41.18
|28
|44
|35
|Wisconsin
|41.12
|39
|28
|36
|Maine
|40.99
|46
|24
|37
|Nebraska
|40.98
|32
|37
|38
|Washington
|40.85
|34
|36
|39
|Iowa
|39.03
|36
|40
|40
|Rhode Island
|38.79
|45
|31
|41
|Illinois
|38.30
|43
|35
|42
|New York
|37.02
|38
|45
|43
|Vermont
|36.82
|41
|43
|44
|Virginia
|36.02
|44
|41
|45
|Maryland
|35.61
|40
|47
|46
|Utah
|34.73
|49
|30
|47
|Minnesota
|34.69
|47
|42
|48
|Connecticut
|34.10
|42
|48
|49
|New Hampshire
|33.56
|50
|21
|50
|New Jersey
|24.37
|48
|51
|51
|Massachusetts
|21.52
|51
|49
The full report can be found on the WalletHub website.