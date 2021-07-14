REPORT: New York ranks in top 10 for least at-risk youth nationwide

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York has been found to be one of the states with the least at-risk youth nationwide.

The report by the personal-finance website, WalletHub, 2021’s States with the Most At-Risk Youth, was released on Wednesday and determined the places where young Americans are not faring as well as others in the same age group.

According to the report, many young Americans fall behind their peers as they begin to transition to adulthood. Specifically, approximately one in nine individuals between 16 and 24 are neither work or attending school.

Many others endure poor health conditions that may hinder development, experience violence, or face economic problems.

To determine where youth are least at risk, WalletHub compared the 50 states and District of Columbia across 15 key indicators of youth risk.

Compared to other states, New York was found to have the 10th least idle youth. Contributing factors to this rating a lower youth poverty rate, lower percentage of overweight and obese youth, lower percentage of youth without a high school diploma and a high youth COVID-19 vaccination rate.

Exact rates are listed below:

26th highest amount of disconnected youth

17th lowest percentage of youth without a high school diploma

11th lowest percentage of overweight and obese youth

19th highest percentage of youth drug users

24th lowest youth labor force participation rate

17th lowest youth poverty rate

13th highest share of population aged 12 and older fully vaccinated

A full ranking of all states is listed in the chart below:

Overall Rank* State Total Score Education & Employment Health 1 Louisiana 71.35 4 4 2 Mississippi 71.15 8 1 3 Nevada 71.12 2 13 4 Alabama 69.24 5 9 5 West Virginia 67.43 10 3 6 Arkansas 67.38 7 8 7 Wyoming 65.21 11 2 8 South Carolina 64.74 9 10 9 Alaska 63.41 3 33 10 District of Columbia 62.75 1 46 11 Oklahoma 58.97 15 11 12 Delaware 58.64 14 12 13 New Mexico 58.51 6 39 14 Montana 58.25 19 5 15 Georgia 57.44 13 23 16 Indiana 57.28 16 14 17 Missouri 56.74 20 7 18 Oregon 55.36 17 18 19 Kentucky 55.25 18 15 20 South Dakota 54.44 12 34 21 Idaho 52.90 21 20 22 Tennessee 51.70 33 6 23 Texas 49.79 23 25 24 Ohio 49.16 22 32 25 Arizona 48.16 26 29 26 Kansas 48.02 29 17 27 Michigan 47.03 31 22 28 Pennsylvania 46.97 27 27 29 North Dakota 45.92 37 16 30 North Carolina 45.88 35 19 31 Florida 45.08 30 26 32 Colorado 45.01 25 38 33 Hawaii 41.36 24 50 34 California 41.18 28 44 35 Wisconsin 41.12 39 28 36 Maine 40.99 46 24 37 Nebraska 40.98 32 37 38 Washington 40.85 34 36 39 Iowa 39.03 36 40 40 Rhode Island 38.79 45 31 41 Illinois 38.30 43 35 42 New York 37.02 38 45 43 Vermont 36.82 41 43 44 Virginia 36.02 44 41 45 Maryland 35.61 40 47 46 Utah 34.73 49 30 47 Minnesota 34.69 47 42 48 Connecticut 34.10 42 48 49 New Hampshire 33.56 50 21 50 New Jersey 24.37 48 51 51 Massachusetts 21.52 51 49 *1 = Most at Risk

The full report can be found on the WalletHub website.