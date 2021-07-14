REPORT: New York ranks in top 10 for least at-risk youth nationwide

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York has been found to be one of the states with the least at-risk youth nationwide.

The report by the personal-finance website, WalletHub, 2021’s States with the Most At-Risk Youth, was released on Wednesday and determined the places where young Americans are not faring as well as others in the same age group.

Source: WalletHub

According to the report, many young Americans fall behind their peers as they begin to transition to adulthood. Specifically, approximately one in nine individuals between 16 and 24 are neither work or attending school.

Many others endure poor health conditions that may hinder development, experience violence, or face economic problems.

To determine where youth are least at risk, WalletHub compared the 50 states and District of Columbia across 15 key indicators of youth risk.

Compared to other states, New York was found to have the 10th least idle youth. Contributing factors to this rating a lower youth poverty rate, lower percentage of overweight and obese youth, lower percentage of youth without a high school diploma and a high youth COVID-19 vaccination rate.

Exact rates are listed below:

  • 26th highest amount of disconnected youth
  • 17th lowest percentage of youth without a high school diploma
  • 11th lowest percentage of overweight and obese youth
  • 19th highest percentage of youth drug users
  • 24th lowest youth labor force participation rate
  • 17th lowest youth poverty rate
  • 13th highest share of population aged 12 and older fully vaccinated

A full ranking of all states is listed in the chart below:

Overall Rank* StateTotal Score Education & Employment Health 
1Louisiana71.3544
2Mississippi71.1581
3Nevada71.12213
4Alabama69.2459
5West Virginia67.43103
6Arkansas67.3878
7Wyoming65.21112
8South Carolina64.74910
9Alaska63.41333
10District of Columbia62.75146
11Oklahoma58.971511
12Delaware58.641412
13New Mexico58.51639
14Montana58.25195
15Georgia57.441323
16Indiana57.281614
17Missouri56.74207
18Oregon55.361718
19Kentucky55.251815
20South Dakota54.441234
21Idaho52.902120
22Tennessee51.70336
23Texas49.792325
24Ohio49.162232
25Arizona48.162629
26Kansas48.022917
27Michigan47.033122
28Pennsylvania46.972727
29North Dakota45.923716
30North Carolina45.883519
31Florida45.083026
32Colorado45.012538
33Hawaii41.362450
34California41.182844
35Wisconsin41.123928
36Maine40.994624
37Nebraska40.983237
38Washington40.853436
39Iowa39.033640
40Rhode Island38.794531
41Illinois38.304335
42New York37.023845
43Vermont36.824143
44Virginia36.024441
45Maryland35.614047
46Utah34.734930
47Minnesota34.694742
48Connecticut34.104248
49New Hampshire33.565021
50New Jersey24.374851
51Massachusetts21.525149
*1 = Most at Risk

The full report can be found on the WalletHub website.

