REPORT: New York State ranked best in U.S. for day care quality

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (WWTI) — As a large majority of women in the U.S. workforce are moms, a recent study determined where are the best places for working moms.

The recent study, 2021’s Best and Worst States for Working Moms, conducted by the personal-finance website WalletHub, determined the “attractiveness” of each state and the District of Columbia for a working mother across 17 key metrics.

Metrics included child care rankings, professional opportunities, work-life balance, women’s salary and female unemployment rate.

Overall, according to the study, New York was ranked the ninth best, while Massachusetts was found to be the best and Louisiana the worst for working mothers.

New York specifically was found to have the top day care quality, the fifth best pediatricians per capita and the seventh best parental-leave policy score.

Additional findings for New York are listed below:

  • 11th best gender pay gap
  • 13th best ratio of female executives to male executives
  • 15th best median women’s salary
  • 23rd best average length of woman’s work week
  • 27th lowest percentage of single-mom families in poverty

The full best and worst states for working moms is included in the chart below.

Overall Rank StateTotal Score Child Care Professional Opportunities Work-Life Balance 
1Massachusetts65.122151
2District of Columbia60.63628
3Connecticut60.28575
4Vermont59.72449
5Minnesota58.551315
6Rhode Island57.3216222
7Wisconsin55.04121010
8New Jersey54.668297
9New York54.1633213
10Washington51.5730253
11New Hampshire50.969835
12Virginia48.9271146
13South Dakota48.7720524
14Maryland48.4117150
15Illinois47.79103427
16Oregon47.7139214
17Delaware47.4415941
18Colorado47.2922632
19North Dakota47.17133922
20Maine46.80272412
21Tennessee46.02111847
22Iowa45.48262019
23Montana45.05234111
24Nebraska44.52331226
25Hawaii44.16214316
26Florida43.95181644
27Indiana43.82144030
28Utah43.72294214
29Kentucky43.69193034
30North Carolina43.34341336
31Ohio43.29371421
32Missouri43.09241939
33Kansas42.12353618
34Wyoming41.11254620
35Pennsylvania40.38312837
36Michigan40.28362733
37Texas40.00282349
38California39.4449386
39Georgia38.72321751
40Arizona37.55423129
41Alaska37.52443323
42West Virginia37.06403731
43Arkansas36.75453525
44New Mexico35.14434528
45Oklahoma34.81384740
46Nevada32.85482645
47South Carolina31.80464442
48Mississippi31.50415048
49Idaho30.06514917
50Alabama29.68474843
51Louisiana26.69505138

For the full 2021’s Best and Worst States for Working Moms study, visit the WalletHub website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story