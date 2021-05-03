REPORT: New York State ranked best in U.S. for day care quality

NEW YORK (WWTI) — As a large majority of women in the U.S. workforce are moms, a recent study determined where are the best places for working moms.
The recent study, 2021’s Best and Worst States for Working Moms, conducted by the personal-finance website WalletHub, determined the “attractiveness” of each state and the District of Columbia for a working mother across 17 key metrics.
Metrics included child care rankings, professional opportunities, work-life balance, women’s salary and female unemployment rate.
Overall, according to the study, New York was ranked the ninth best, while Massachusetts was found to be the best and Louisiana the worst for working mothers.
New York specifically was found to have the top day care quality, the fifth best pediatricians per capita and the seventh best parental-leave policy score.
Additional findings for New York are listed below:
- 11th best gender pay gap
- 13th best ratio of female executives to male executives
- 15th best median women’s salary
- 23rd best average length of woman’s work week
- 27th lowest percentage of single-mom families in poverty
The full best and worst states for working moms is included in the chart below.
|Overall Rank
|State
|Total Score
|Child Care
|Professional Opportunities
|Work-Life Balance
|1
|Massachusetts
|65.12
|2
|15
|1
|2
|District of Columbia
|60.63
|6
|2
|8
|3
|Connecticut
|60.28
|5
|7
|5
|4
|Vermont
|59.72
|4
|4
|9
|5
|Minnesota
|58.55
|1
|3
|15
|6
|Rhode Island
|57.32
|16
|22
|2
|7
|Wisconsin
|55.04
|12
|10
|10
|8
|New Jersey
|54.66
|8
|29
|7
|9
|New York
|54.16
|3
|32
|13
|10
|Washington
|51.57
|30
|25
|3
|11
|New Hampshire
|50.96
|9
|8
|35
|12
|Virginia
|48.92
|7
|11
|46
|13
|South Dakota
|48.77
|20
|5
|24
|14
|Maryland
|48.41
|17
|1
|50
|15
|Illinois
|47.79
|10
|34
|27
|16
|Oregon
|47.71
|39
|21
|4
|17
|Delaware
|47.44
|15
|9
|41
|18
|Colorado
|47.29
|22
|6
|32
|19
|North Dakota
|47.17
|13
|39
|22
|20
|Maine
|46.80
|27
|24
|12
|21
|Tennessee
|46.02
|11
|18
|47
|22
|Iowa
|45.48
|26
|20
|19
|23
|Montana
|45.05
|23
|41
|11
|24
|Nebraska
|44.52
|33
|12
|26
|25
|Hawaii
|44.16
|21
|43
|16
|26
|Florida
|43.95
|18
|16
|44
|27
|Indiana
|43.82
|14
|40
|30
|28
|Utah
|43.72
|29
|42
|14
|29
|Kentucky
|43.69
|19
|30
|34
|30
|North Carolina
|43.34
|34
|13
|36
|31
|Ohio
|43.29
|37
|14
|21
|32
|Missouri
|43.09
|24
|19
|39
|33
|Kansas
|42.12
|35
|36
|18
|34
|Wyoming
|41.11
|25
|46
|20
|35
|Pennsylvania
|40.38
|31
|28
|37
|36
|Michigan
|40.28
|36
|27
|33
|37
|Texas
|40.00
|28
|23
|49
|38
|California
|39.44
|49
|38
|6
|39
|Georgia
|38.72
|32
|17
|51
|40
|Arizona
|37.55
|42
|31
|29
|41
|Alaska
|37.52
|44
|33
|23
|42
|West Virginia
|37.06
|40
|37
|31
|43
|Arkansas
|36.75
|45
|35
|25
|44
|New Mexico
|35.14
|43
|45
|28
|45
|Oklahoma
|34.81
|38
|47
|40
|46
|Nevada
|32.85
|48
|26
|45
|47
|South Carolina
|31.80
|46
|44
|42
|48
|Mississippi
|31.50
|41
|50
|48
|49
|Idaho
|30.06
|51
|49
|17
|50
|Alabama
|29.68
|47
|48
|43
|51
|Louisiana
|26.69
|50
|51
|38
For the full 2021’s Best and Worst States for Working Moms study, visit the WalletHub website.