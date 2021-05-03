REPORT: New York State ranked best in U.S. for day care quality

NEW YORK (WWTI) — As a large majority of women in the U.S. workforce are moms, a recent study determined where are the best places for working moms.

The recent study, 2021’s Best and Worst States for Working Moms, conducted by the personal-finance website WalletHub, determined the “attractiveness” of each state and the District of Columbia for a working mother across 17 key metrics.

Metrics included child care rankings, professional opportunities, work-life balance, women’s salary and female unemployment rate.

Overall, according to the study, New York was ranked the ninth best, while Massachusetts was found to be the best and Louisiana the worst for working mothers.

New York specifically was found to have the top day care quality, the fifth best pediatricians per capita and the seventh best parental-leave policy score.

Additional findings for New York are listed below:

11th best gender pay gap

13th best ratio of female executives to male executives

15th best median women’s salary

23rd best average length of woman’s work week

27th lowest percentage of single-mom families in poverty

The full best and worst states for working moms is included in the chart below.

Overall Rank State Total Score Child Care Professional Opportunities Work-Life Balance 1 Massachusetts 65.12 2 15 1 2 District of Columbia 60.63 6 2 8 3 Connecticut 60.28 5 7 5 4 Vermont 59.72 4 4 9 5 Minnesota 58.55 1 3 15 6 Rhode Island 57.32 16 22 2 7 Wisconsin 55.04 12 10 10 8 New Jersey 54.66 8 29 7 9 New York 54.16 3 32 13 10 Washington 51.57 30 25 3 11 New Hampshire 50.96 9 8 35 12 Virginia 48.92 7 11 46 13 South Dakota 48.77 20 5 24 14 Maryland 48.41 17 1 50 15 Illinois 47.79 10 34 27 16 Oregon 47.71 39 21 4 17 Delaware 47.44 15 9 41 18 Colorado 47.29 22 6 32 19 North Dakota 47.17 13 39 22 20 Maine 46.80 27 24 12 21 Tennessee 46.02 11 18 47 22 Iowa 45.48 26 20 19 23 Montana 45.05 23 41 11 24 Nebraska 44.52 33 12 26 25 Hawaii 44.16 21 43 16 26 Florida 43.95 18 16 44 27 Indiana 43.82 14 40 30 28 Utah 43.72 29 42 14 29 Kentucky 43.69 19 30 34 30 North Carolina 43.34 34 13 36 31 Ohio 43.29 37 14 21 32 Missouri 43.09 24 19 39 33 Kansas 42.12 35 36 18 34 Wyoming 41.11 25 46 20 35 Pennsylvania 40.38 31 28 37 36 Michigan 40.28 36 27 33 37 Texas 40.00 28 23 49 38 California 39.44 49 38 6 39 Georgia 38.72 32 17 51 40 Arizona 37.55 42 31 29 41 Alaska 37.52 44 33 23 42 West Virginia 37.06 40 37 31 43 Arkansas 36.75 45 35 25 44 New Mexico 35.14 43 45 28 45 Oklahoma 34.81 38 47 40 46 Nevada 32.85 48 26 45 47 South Carolina 31.80 46 44 42 48 Mississippi 31.50 41 50 48 49 Idaho 30.06 51 49 17 50 Alabama 29.68 47 48 43 51 Louisiana 26.69 50 51 38

For the full 2021’s Best and Worst States for Working Moms study, visit the WalletHub website.