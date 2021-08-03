Representative Stefanik calls for Cuomo’s arrest following NY Attorney General’s investigation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) – Representative Elise Stefanik released the below statement on the New York Attorney General’s investigation into New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Attorney General James’ report found that Cuomo sexually harassed and assaulted multiple women, including state employees.

“No one is above the law and today justice must be served. Governor Cuomo must resign and be arrested immediately,” Congresswoman Stefanik said. “President Joe Biden must immediately call for Cuomo’s resignation.”

“In December, I was the first federal official to publicly call for an independent investigation into Governor Cuomo’s sexual harassment, abuse, and assault. The independent investigation led by the Attorney General’s office confirms Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed and assaulted multiple women, including employees in his office and state troopers. The media and Democrats smeared me and closed ranks to protect Cuomo, a shameful chapter in New York history. All of them including his staff must be held to account. These brave women deserve swift and definitive justice.”