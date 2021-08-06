Republican Party nominates Danielle Fogel as candidate for NYS Supreme Court Justice

CICERO, N.Y. (WWTI) — A candidate has received the nomination of the Republican Party for a seat on New York State’s Supreme Court.

At its convention on August 5, the Republican Party has nominated Danielle Fogel, Equ., as its candidate for New York State Supreme Court Justice for the Fifth Judicial District. This is a newly created Supreme Court seat and covers Onondaga, Lewis, Jefferson, Oswego and Herkimer counties.

“The delegates were eager to Fogel in her bid to represent our party and the Fifth Judicial District as the next Supreme Court justice,” Onondaga County Republican Party Chairperson Benedicte Doran said in a press release. “Danielle has what it takes to be an incredible asset on the bench because of her vast litigation experience, her understanding of how the court system works, and her reputation for being fair and honest. She is the right person for this job.”

According to the Republican Party, Fogel began practicing law in the state in 2005, and is a trial lawyer who has served clients in New York State Supreme Court matters. Throughout her career, she has tried numerous cases to verdict and argued scores of motions and appeals.

She is the current president of the Onondaga County Bar Association and past president of the Central New York Women’s Bar Association. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Utica College and a Juris Doctor from Syracuse University College of Law.

When asked about her nomination, Fogel said, “I am honored and excited to be the Republican Party candidate for the newly created Supreme Court seat that will represent Onondaga, Oneida, Lewis, Jefferson, Oswego, and Herkimer counties. I am committed to using my professional expertise as a trial lawyer to serve the people of the Fifth Judicial District as a Supreme Court judge. I am confident the voters will recognize my commitment to our region and that my professional record speaks to my experience, integrity, and dedication.”

Fogel will run in the 2021 New York State Supreme Court election. This is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 2.