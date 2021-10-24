Residence hall focused on gaming filled to capacity at SUNY Canton

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY Canton announced that their unique Esports wing is now filled with students that share a love for video games.

The college unveiled the latest themed housing option at the beginning of the 2021 fall semester in Heritage Hall East. The wing has 36 newly renovated double rooms with black stained wooden loft beds and desks underneath each bunk. The design was created to allow space for students to set up their custom gaming machines.

SUNY Canton Athletic Director Randy B. Sieminski said that the wing was driven by the students at the university.

“Our students have led the way in every aspect of developing our esports program,” Sieminski said. “I wouldn’t say we are innovators; I’d say we simply listen to our students’ ideas and requests. By listening to our students, we continue to build and create great things in Esports. The new Esports Wing is the latest aspect to become wildly popular right from the start.”

According to a press release from the university, approximately 70 students are currently living in the wing and there is a waiting list for students who would like to move in. The goal of the area is to allow students to feel comfortable while they attend their classes at SUNY Canton. The wing also features a large circular gaming space in the common area where students can game together.

A Game Design and Development major from Beacon, Andrew J. Lukan, said that the wing allowed him to connect with other students that have similar interests.

“Having an assumption that the other people around you are in the same demographic and like the same things as you make it much easier to approach everyone and strike up a conversation,” Lukan said. “I was able to talk to everyone who came outside to the lounge, and I’ve made a lot of good friends here.”

SUNY Canton Esports Coordinator Charles W. Murray said the new wing also serves as an area where different groups and teams on campus can get together to compete.

“We designed the space as a secondary competition location for when we have more games than computers available,” Murray said. “Students can play 11 games in the SUNY Esports League, the Eastern College Athletic Conference, in addition to other collegiate gameplay, so we have a very full schedule.”

The Esports Wing was a team project spearheaded by Residence Life, the Physical Plant, Information Technology, and the Athletic Department.