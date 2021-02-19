Residents alerted of phone scam from fake inmate at St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Additional phone scams have been reported across St. Lawrence County.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office have alerted the public regarding a new phone scam involving inmates at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility.

According to Deputies, several complaints have been submitted stating that automated fraudulent calls have been received. During the call, victims have been prompted to pay money to complete the call for an inmate at the Correctional Facility.

SLCS reported that the scammer is calling from several numbers including 315-379-5999.

The matter is currently under investigation by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Residents who believe they have received this call are encouraged to report any information.