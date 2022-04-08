WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown fire personnel have confirmed details regarding a fire that occurred on Thursday.

According to the City of Watertown Fire Department, personnel was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 321 Stone Street at 7:30 a.m. on April 7. Upon arrival, firefighters found a working fire on the second floor in apartment 3.

The building was searched to confirm all occupants were out of the building and the fire was extinguished and an extensive overhaul was conducted.

Although no injuries were reported, the occupants of the home were displaced and assisted with temporary lodging by the American Red Cross.

The fire was initially investigated by the Watertown Fire Department. The fire remains under investigation.

Additional assistance at the scene was received from GEMS, Fort Drum Fire Department, Watertown Police Department, American Red Cross, National Grid and Watertown City Codes.