(WWTI) — The American Heart Association is encouraging people to learn hand-only CPR in honor of National CPR and AED Awareness Week.

The Association warned that the summer heat can cause an increase in cardiac arrest incidents. Each year, more than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the United States and fewer than half of those people receive the immediate help that they need before professional help arrives. Additionally, 33 drownings occur in the U.S. each day, one-third of which are fatal, according to the Association.

The American Heart Association stressed the importance of knowing how to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation in order to save lives. The Association stated that CPR could be the key to saving someone from cardiac arrest or drowning. More specifically, receiving CPR could double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival.

The Association provided the public with a training video explaining how to perform hands-only CPR. The Association also recommended incorporating rescue breaths into the compressions for drowning victims.

They are also encouraging residents to use life jackets, learn to swim, create a family safety plan, secure their pools, teach safety and clear out pool toys this summer. Additional ways to raise awareness during National CPR and AED Awareness Week can be found on the organization’s website.