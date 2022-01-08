WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Roswell P. Flower Memorial Library is inviting residents to participate in their survey.

The survey will be open to the public on January 10 and can be found on the Library website’s homepage. The results from the survey will be used to determine what services they provide in the future, both on an intermittent and regular basis.

There will also be an opportunity to share any other opinions or comments related to the library and its services. More information about the library, its services, and the survey can be found on their website.