Residents invited to Skate with Santa in Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — North Country residents will have the opportunity to get into the holiday spirit with Santa on December 23.

The City of Ogdensburg Recreation Department will be hosting the “Skate with Santa Claus” from 2:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the Lockwood Civic Center. There will also be crafts available for residents inside the center.

It will cost one dollar to attend the event, and ice skates will be available to rent for three dollars. Those who are planning on attending the event are required to wear masks.

More information can be found on the Ogdensburg City Recreation’s Facebook page.