Residents invited to submit their photos for Save The River calendar

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Residents have the opportunity to have their pictures of the St. Lawrence River included in Save The River’s 2022-2023 calendar.

The organization posted on their Instagram inviting residents to submit their pictures for the calendar. According to their website, they will be choosing over 90 images to be included.

All photos will be considered, including film prints, digital images, and pictures featuring the various seasons on the River. Out of the submissions, the organization will choose 14 images that will be featured on the cover and 13 months. Photographers whose photos are chosen for this purpose will receive a complimentary 2022-2023 calendar.

Those interested can submit their images on the Save The River Website, or by emailing them to outreach@savetheriver.org with ‘Calendar Photo Contest’ in the subject.

Submissions should include the photographer’s contact information including their first and last name, and email address. Digital images must have a high resolution and be greater than 300 dpi. Submissions are due by March 4 of 2022.

Photographers submitting photos must grant Save The River a non-exclusive right to use the image for any purpose in perpetuity. However, ownership of the image will remain the property of the photographer.

The calendars will be available for the public to purchase in May of 2022. All of the proceeds will directly support Save The River’s river protection programs.