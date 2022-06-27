WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Supreme Court’s decision to overrule Roe V. Wade has sparked reactions from across the nation, and on Monday over a hundred residents in Watertown voiced their opinion on the matter.

Residents gathered in Plattsburgh, Saranac Lake, Canton, and Watertown for rallies focused on abortion rights. The rally in Watertown started at planned parenthood on Stone Street before participants marched through downtown Watertown and around Public Square, holding their signs and yelling chants.

The march was organized by Planned Parenthood of Northern New York and in attendance were Craig Madden and his daughter AJ Madden. Craig explained why he joined his two daughters and his wife at the rally.

“I came here because I have a daughter to raise and she needs to have the ability to make a healthy choice if she needs to,” Craig said. “It’s someone’s right to do what they want with their body.”

AJ said that the rally was an opportunity for people to stand up for what they believe in.

“I think that’s what we have to do,” AJ said. “We have to fight back from what they think, what they think is right, and what we think is right.”

Although other states across the country may soon enact abortion bans, New York State’s abortion law has been codified, which means it will remain legal. Fund Development Officer at Planned Parenthood in Watertown, Jane Spencer, said that the Supreme court’s ruling will not affect their services.

“Planned parenthood will continue to provide healthcare no matter what, and that includes abortions and that New York state abortion is still legal and available,” Spencer said.

Spencer said it was great to not only see those who participated in the rallies show their support, but also community members who honked their horns as they were driving by.

“It’s amazing. And I think it shows that most people believe that abortion is healthcare,” Spencer said.

Planned Parenthood will continue to offer reproductive healthcare, STD testing, family planning, birth control, wellness exams, addiction services, and more. More information on the services planned parenthood provides can be found on the organization’s website.