North Country residents rescued from Harrisville house fire

HARRISVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local residents were rescued on Sunday from a house fire in Lewis County.

Lewis County Emergency Management has confirmed that a fire occurred on August 22 on French Settlement Road in the town of Harrisville. This fire impacted a house and caused both heavy smoke and water damage.

According to a fire report, an alarm was activated around 3:30 p.m., and a to dispatch reported smoke coming from the roof area of the house. The caller to dispatch removed all individuals out of the residence.

Upon arrival at the scene, Harrisville fire units also reported heavy smoke from the roof and enterance. Mutual aid was then requested from the Natural Bridge and Croghan fire departments. Gouverneur and Fine were splaced on stand-by at the Harrsiville station.

EMS confirmed that the double wide home was eventually saved, however sustained extensive damage. The cause of this fire has not been confirmed and it remains under investigation.

Assistance on the scene was also provided by Harrisville Rescue and the National Guard.