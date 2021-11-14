Residents warned of Asian jumping worm found in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Asian jumping worm has been found in Jefferson County according to Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County.

According to the organization, the invasive worm degrades soil which leads to erosion, infertility, and makes it difficult for plants to grow in the soil. The organization warned that the species can spread easily in topsoil, plants, and mulch.

Asian jumping worms are known to thrash wildly and often jump or flip over. Residents can identify the worm by looking for a worm with dark coloring with a smooth milky-white collar close to the head end.

Residents are encouraged to prevent the spread of the species by checking mulch, soil, and compost for jumping worms and scanning plants for the species before planting them in their yard. They are also encouraging individuals to clean their boots, gear, and even roots after being present in areas where jumping worms may inhibit.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County shared a photo of the species and encouraged residents to bring in samples to their office if they suspect the species is inhibiting their soil. More information about Asian jumping worms and how to prevent the species from spreading can be found here.