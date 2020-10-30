Respiratory Care Week: ‘unimaginable’ roles respiratory therapists have taken on during COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Nationwide respiratory care week is held during the last week of October.

The 2020 week was observed October 25 through October 31, 2020.

President Elect of the American Association of Respiratory Care and Respiratory Therapist educator at Rochester Regional Hospital Sheri Tooley, spoke on how respiratory care week this year is more important than ever.

Watch ABC50’s full interview with AARC President Elect Sheri Tooley in honor of respiratory care week above.

