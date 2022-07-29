CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The grand opening for the newly restored Trestle Bridge and improved Rivergate Trail will be held on July 30 in Clayton.

The ceremony will be hosted by the Thousand Islands Land Trust to recognize the improvements after three years of renovations. According to the organization, trail users will now be able to view the scenic S. Gerald Ingerson Preserve from the restored 60-foot-high trestle bridge, featuring girder bearings, wood support beams, decking, and safety rails.

Additionally, visitors will be able to utilize the interpretive signage and observation platforms such as the McCarn Creek overlook platform where they can see the trestle structure. The organization stated that the Trestle Bridge connects seven miles of trails between Clayton and LaFargeville.

TILT stated that the restoration effort was made possible by donations from community members, two grants from the Land Trust Alliance New York State Conservation Partnership Program, and $100,000 in matched grant funds from the Northern New York Community Foundation.

The opening ceremony and ribbon cutting will be held from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday. More information can be found on the Thousand Islands Land Trust website.