CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The State University at Canton has selected its 2022 Honors Convocation namesake. SUNY Canton Provost Peggy A. De Cooke announced that a retired faculty member has received this year’s honor.

“I am pleased to announce that Honors Convocation has been named for Associate Professor Emerita Dr. Cindy L. Daniels,” Cooke said. “Dr. Daniels serves as an inspiration as an author, alumna, and a lifelong student.”

According to a press release from the university, Daniels started as a non-traditional learner at SUNY Canton before graduating with her Associate in Applied Sciences in Computer Information Systems in 1992. She went on to earn her Bachelor of Arts in English and Writing in 1995 and her Master of Education in 1996 from St. Lawrence University.

She also earned a Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing from the Vermont College of Norwich University in 1997 and then earned her doctorate from Union Institute University in Interdisciplinary Studies with a concentration in American Literature. Daniels went on to begin her career as an adjunct instructor in 1996 teaching English courses.

She also worked at SUNY Potsdam and in 2002 SUNY Canton hired her as an Assistant Professor. She was promoted to Associate Professor in 2006 and served as chair of the Humanities Department. In 2011, she retired and received emeritus status. Daniel explained what she was most proud of over her years of teaching in a press release.

“My biggest contribution to the college were the courses I developed and the connections I made with students,” Daniels said. “I feel truly honored to have been selected for this acknowledgment.”

Interim dean of the School of Business and Liberal Arts Kirk K. Jones, Ph.D., took classes from Daniels while he was a student working toward his associate degree. He explained how Daniels has inspired him over the years.

“I knew Dr. Daniels as a professor with limitless capacity for sparking enthusiasm in creative writing,” Jones said. “Years later, she became my boss. In that role, she helped build my foundation of skills in pedagogy. As the years rolled by, I also knew Cindy as a fellow writer, an editor, and a friend. Her ability to encourage growth in students and colleagues alike is unparalleled.”

Daniels’s literary career includes 18 published short works, and the coming-of-age novel “Mirrors of Water,” published in 2013. Daniels now lives in Morley with her husband, Alfred. They have two children, Jay, and Julie, and three granddaughters, Madelynn, Rhianah, and Kaidence.

The Cindy L. Daniels Honors Convocation will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27 in Roos House, Convocation, Athletic and Recreation Center. The event will pay tribute to the best and brightest students at the college. Daniels will be both a guest and will provide words of advice for the students.