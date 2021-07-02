Retired St. Lawrence County Sheriff K9 passes away at 14

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County community is mourning the loss of a furry friend.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday that its retired K9 Hersey passed away at 14 years old.

According to the Office, Hershey served as a K9 for nine years and retired in July 2017. During his time, he assisted on hundreds of arrests and seized millions of dollars in drugs and money.

Sheriff deputies noted that he “was loyal, friendly and a tremendous asset to [the] office.” Adding, “We’re forever grateful for his dedication.”

Hershey passed away on June 30, 2021.

The Sheriff’s Office shared Hershey’s retirement video to honor his life.