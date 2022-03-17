WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local doctor is set to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Samaritan Medical Center announced on March 16 that retired surgeon Jan K. Turcotte, MD, is set to receive the 2022 Lifetime Achievement at the eighth Annual Physicians Recognition Event next month.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Le Moyne College and completed her Doctor of Medicine at the Medical College of Wisconsin where she eventually was the first woman to complete a general surgery residency.

According to SMC, Dr. Turcotte is originally from Potsdam where she attended Potsdam Central School, but she began her career serving the North Country in 1980 when she joined Dr. Louis Battista and Dr. Walter Minaert as an associate as their general and vascular surgery practice in Watertown.

The following year, she joined the Watertown Surgical Group of Doctors Gardner, Meyerdierks, Stone and Gregor. From here, she lead a 32-year career in general, vascular and breast surgery in Watertown.

Throughout her career, Dr. Turcotte was an active member of the medical staff at Samaritan Medical Center. She served as Chairperson of the Credentials and Operating Room – Ambulatory Surgical Unit committees and Chairperson of the Department of Surgery and Chief of the Division of Surgery. She was also the President of the Medical Staff in 1992 and retired from medicine in 2012.

Samaritan also highlighted Dr. Turcotte for her community involvement. She has held roles with the American Cancer Society, American Red Cross, YMCA, Hospice of Jefferson County, and the Northern New York Community Foundation. She has also served on the Board of Trustees of Samaritan Medical Center for several years.

Dr. Turcotte currently holds the position of Chairperson on the Samaritan Medical Center Board of Trustees and was recently elected into the Healthcare Trustees of New York State.

Samaritan will honor Dr. Turcotte with the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award on Thursday, April 19, 202 at a virtual ceremony. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP on Samaritan Health’s website.