Retirement of Watertown Police Department Sergeant

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Watertown Police Department honored the retirement of a 20-year career.

Sergeant Suzanne M. Chartrand retired from the department on July 25.

She completed two decades with the department, starting as a patrol officer in 2000. Sergeant Chartrand was promoted in 2009 to Patrol Sergeant.

During her time she received two awards. The first was a Unit Citation as a member of the A-Platoon, which effectively investigated violent criminal acts and drug crimes during 2004. The second was the Lifesavings Medal for aiding in the evacuation of the October 31, 2004 structure fire at an occupied apartment house located at 234 Coffeen St. in Watertown.

According to Chief of Police Charles Donoghue, she served several years as the department’s Training Sergeant/Police Academy Director, and instructed in both the police academy and annual in-service training.

The department also honored the promotions of Detective Christopher J. Kamide to the rank of Sergeant, and Police Officer Scott J. Freeman to the rank of Detective.

