Reverend Looby putting up photos of parishioners so he can see them during Easter Service

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Reverend Christopher J. Looby of Saint Anthony and Saint Patrick Catholic Parishes in Watertown is getting creative this year and finding new ways to celebrate Easter Sunday Service with the churches’ parishioners.

Due to the coronavirus epidemic and social distancing guidelines, the churches won’t be holding their service in person, but instead will hold it online.

Reverend Looby asked his parishioners to send in pictures of themselves and their families. He is going to print them out and tape them to the pews so when he celebrates Easter Service this Sunday, the pews will be filled with the faces of all the parishioners.

This past Sunday the church was empty when he celebrated Palm Sunday Mass. He said he didn’t want to have an empty church during service again.

The churches are still offering counseling, which is available by appointment by calling 315-782-1190. Reverend Looby said he is always available to talk over the phone also.

He is welcoming individuals to his office one at a time for those who need someone to talk to. He said the office is set up to keep a responsible distance from one another.

Reverend Looby is also doing drive-by confessions. He is sitting in the parking lot so people can drive in and remain in their cars while he is in a chair, so confession can be done while maintaining social distancing.

Masses are being streamed on the churches’ website.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.