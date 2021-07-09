Revolutionary War Patriots to be honored at Brownville Cemetery this Sunday

BROWNVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Patriots of the Revolutionary War will be remembered this weekend in the North Country.

The Thousand Islands Chapter of the Empire State Society and Sons of the American Revolution will host a memorial event for four Revolutionary War patriots on Sunday at the Brownville Cemetery.

This event will dedicate a sign to honor patriots buried in the cemetery.

This includes:

Oliver Bartholomew October 20, 1757 to June 18, 1850

George Brown December 16, 1755 to February 1, 1826

James Parker September 29, 1764 to January 26, 1828

Nathaniel Plumb April 4, 1760 to December 2, 1842



The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 11 at the Brownville Cemetery located at 312 West Main Street in Brownville, New York.