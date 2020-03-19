Rhonda’s Footeworks providing virtual dance classes while students practice social distancing

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The COVID-19 pandemic has closed the doors of businesses across the country, but the owner and staff at Rhonda’s Footeworks in Watertown are helping her students stay connected and active while at home.

Rhonda and her team are offering dancers a virtual experience. Students can participate in dance classes from the comfort of their own homes in an effort to practice social distancing.

Rhonda said, “Figuring this all out has not been any easy task. But the smile on the dancer’s faces is worth it all. During a time of so much unknown we need to do all we can.”

Rhonda is giving students a chance to still feel connected to one another. After the virtual classes finish, she unmallows students to talk with each other via “Zoom” and “Band App.”

