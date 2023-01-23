HERMON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Richville man was arrested in Hermon on Saturday following an investigation into an accident, according to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said that during their investigation of an accident on Rock Hollow Road in the Town of Hermon, 35-year-old Jeffrey Bogrette was found to be in possession of a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

Bogrette was charged with third-degree grand larceny, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said Bogrette was arraigned in Hermon Town Court and released on his own recognizance.