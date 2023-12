WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Ridge Road in the town of Rutland will be closed for the next two days starting on Monday, December 18.

According to a press release, Town of Rutland Highway Superintendent Claude Phelps said drainage work will close the road for approximately 48 hours.

The area is near 26532 Ridge Road and signage will be posted at the intersection of Ridge Road/Middleton Road and Ridge Road/Hadcock Road.

The signs will indicate will be closed to through traffic.