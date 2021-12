LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office located a rifle on the shoulder of the road on December 25.

According to a press release from the LCSO, the Sheriff’s located a 22 Long Rifle on the shoulder of State Route 812. The rifle was found around 10:33 a.m. on Saturday.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who knows the serial number of the gun to contact Deputy Ryan at 315-376-3511.